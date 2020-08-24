Two new COVID-19 related deaths reported in Montague County

MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Montague County health officials are reporting two new COVID-19 related deaths in the county for a total of three.

The deaths were first reported by Bowie News and confirmed by Montague County Health Officer Dr. Delbert McCaig.

According to Dr. McCaig, both victims were males over the age of 70.

Montague County has had 116 total COVID-19 cases, with 9 probable cases and 20 current active cases.

Dr. McCaig said two additional deaths are under investigation as possible COVID-19 deaths.