Two new COVID-19 related deaths reported in Young Co. this past week

YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — In the past week, the Graham Regional Medical Center has reported two new COVID-19 related deaths in Young County, the first deaths in the county since July.

On their Facebook page, officials with the Graham Regional Medical Center announced one death on Tuesday, Oct. 20, and Wednesday, Oct. 21. This brings the total number of deaths in the county to 12.

As of Friday, Oct. 24, there were 156 total active cases reported in the county, according to Graham Regional Medical Center.

