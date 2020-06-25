Two new painted horses installed as part of the Mane Event project

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department celebrated the installation of a new horse sculpture Thursday morning as it was unveiled in front of the Fallen Officer’s Memorial in front of the police station.

The horse was painted by Mary Helen Maskill in honor of Bud Daniels, the longest-running police chief in Wichita Falls who had 26 years under his belt. His daughter, Ann Popejoy, said there couldn’t be a better way for the city to remember her father and all fallen officers.

“It just made sense to put it with the memorial and we wanted people to remember my father but to remember the officers that are so precious to us because they are our first line of defense,” Popejoy said.

Just down the road at 9th and Scott Avenue, another horse has been installed across from Big Blue called “Choose Your Side” and was created by a mother-daughter duo Amy Walker and Madison Gerber.

This Marvel-themed horse took about four months to complete and both Walker and Gerber said the heroes and villans on the horse are for Marvel fans to choose which side they want to be on and said it has no other interpretation, and so far the feedback has been positive.

“It’s been great! There have been a couple of people online that tried to make some silly remarks about monuments being torn down but ya know this is in fun and this is supposed to be about the community arts and just enjoying things, it doesn’t have to be something ugly,” Walker said.

The horse was commissioned by the Downtown Lions Club and both horses are part of the Mane Event project, which includes 64 horses painted and installed throughout the city.