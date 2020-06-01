Two new positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in Clay County, total number rises to 5

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL)— Two new positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Clay County, bringing the total number of cases to five.

According to Clay County Judge Mike Campbell, both patients are from the same household.

One of the patients traveled outside the country and self quarantined until symptoms were visible, and was tested in Wichita Falls.

The spouse was tested at Clay County Memorial Hospital and the results came back positive.

Campbell added the entire family is self quarantined.

Campbell said if anyone in your family has symptoms, to self quarantine until you can get tested.

Clay County Memorial Hospital located at 310 W. South Street in Henrietta, has a drive-up area in the ER for testing without leaving your car.

To contact Clay County Memorial Hospital regarding the testing site, call (940) 538-5621.

