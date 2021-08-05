Two NWTC Scouts complete highly sought Triple Crown achievement

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two scouts of the Northwest Texas Council Boys Scouts of America from the Wichita Lodge have completed the OA Triple Crown Award.

Scouts Braiden Eccleston and Sara Russell began their cross country in June and traveled to New Mexico, Minnesota and Florida.





Courtesy: Wichita Lodge 35 Chiefs OAHA Triple Crown Adventure Facebook page

While in New Mexico, the trip was two weeks of service projects, trail work and hiking the backcountry of the mountains. In Minnesota, the trip includes two weeks of giving back to the area through portage trail restoration and exploring the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Last destination in Florida was spent mostly in the Key West learning and conducting conversations projects.

Braiden and Sara will be sharing with other scouts about their adventures while encouraging others to take advantage of the opportunities available. The two made it back home on July 31.

A Facebook page was set up so anybody can follow their journey and their progress. Click here for the Facebook page!