Two pedestrians dead after semi-truck driven by Quanah man strikes them

CHILDRESS COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Two men from Houston have died after authorities said an oncoming truck drove onto the shoulder and struck them while they were outside of their vehicle.

Carlos Alfredo Alvarez-Cabrera, 25, and Freddy Pineda, 20, both of Houston, were pronounced dead on the scene by Childress County Justice of the Peace Randy Rister.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety accident report, the collision happened around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 28, on U.S. 287 about six miles east of Childress.

Alvarez-Cabrera and Pineda were among five occupants of a pickup truck that was parked on the northbound shoulder of U.S. 287.

The accident report said four of the five occupants, including Alvarez-Cabrera and Pineda, were outside of the vehicle.

The accident report said a semi-truck pulling a trailer and driven by a man from Quanah was traveling north and drove onto the shoulder, striking the pickup as well as Alvarez-Cabrera and Pineda.

According to the report, the semi-truck continued to skid into a ditch and rolled over.

The Quanah man driving the semi-truck was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and rollover and was not injured.

The driver of the pickup truck and the two other pedestrians were not injured.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for details as they become available.