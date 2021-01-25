Two people are dead after single-vehicle accident

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Just after 2:00 a.m. WFPD responded to a single-vehicle accident Sunday morning.

The Wichita Falls Police Department said a Blue 2015 Nissan Elantra was traveling Southbound on Shepherd Access Road and failed to stop at the stop sign at Old Iowa Park Road crossing the East and Westbound lanes, before striking a thick cement barrier head-on.

The driver and passenger were both pronounced dead on the scene.

No other vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story, stick with TexomasHomePage for updates.