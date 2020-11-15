Two people dead after collision in Comanche Co.

COMANCHE CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Two people are dead after a fatal collision that happened two miles east of Sterling at 6:38 p.m., Nov. 14.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials, a 2000 Dodge Ram was going southbound on Northeast 225th Street, when it failed to yield to a stop sign and collided with a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee going westbound on OK-17.

The driver and passenger of the Dodge Ram were pronounced dead on the scene. The driver was identified as Kelly L. Hale, 61. The passenger has not been identified at the time of publishing this story.

The driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, Christopher F. Wilmeth, 47, was transported by air evac to OU Medical Center and is reported to be in critical condition.

The passenger of the Jeep, Shannon Wilmeth, 45, was transported by Kirk EMS to Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

This collision is under investigation.