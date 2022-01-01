Two people hospitalized after shooting at Parkway Villa Apartments, WFPD investigating

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two people are hospitalized after a shooting at the Parkway Villa Apartments on Saturday.

Around noon on Saturday, January 1, police were called to the Parkway Villa Apartments after residents of the apartment complex called in the sounds of gunshots.

Wichita Falls Police Sergeant McClure said that two people were transported to the hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening. McClure said one person was shot in the arm, and the other was shot in the lower body.

Witnesses on-scene said that they heard around six gunshots. They also said they had heard what sounded like people banging on the doors.

According to Sgt. McClure, a few people were detained for questioning, but nobody has been charged.

McClure said that at this time, the WFPD doesn’t believe the residents of Wichita Falls are in danger.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.