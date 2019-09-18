Two people hospitalized after shooting in Lawton

LAWTON(KFDX/KJTL)— Two people are hospitalized following a shooting in Lawton Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at approximately 4:20 p.m. at the 2300 block of NW 35th Street where two black males were shot.

Officials said one male was sent to the hospital for treatment and the other male was sent to the hospital using his own transportation.

The names of the victims hasn’t been released at this time and investigators said both victims are listed as stable.

The Criminal Investigation Divison was called to the scene to investigate.

This investigation is ongoing, stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more information.