WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Two people are indicted in connection to an alleged armed robbery.

Teddy Caskey and Audrey Waters were also indicted in connection to an alleged armed carjacking robbery in April.

The victim told Wichita County deputies he was driven to Horseshoe Bend Estates from a motel and forced at gunpoint to get out of his car.

Deputies said Caskey and Waters were found back at the motel and arrested.

Waters is jailed on $10,000 bond and Caskey on $50,000.