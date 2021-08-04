Two pools of Wichita Falls mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus raising concern

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District (WCHD) learned two pools of mosquitoes from our area have tested positive for West Nile virus.

The news about the testing raised some concerns for people in the area.

“West Nile virus is something that we do see here very commonly in Wichita County,” WCHD Environmental Health Administrator Samantha Blair said. “We’ve seen both cases in mosquitoes, and we’ve seen human cases in past years as well, so it’s not anything new, and it’s the reason why we have a mosquito control district.”

The virus, which is only transmitted to people from the bite of an infected mosquito, is not one Samantha Blair sees causing a major spike in West Nile cases.

“And as far as the illness itself, it’s like many vector-borne illnesses, most people aren’t going to have a whole lot of symptoms if they do it’s just going to be your general flu-like symptoms,” Blair said.

At Shoop’s Pest Control, owner David Shoop knows how important it can be to protect yourself from these pests.

“The residual protection of spraying the property is extremely important if you live in an area where mosquitoes are prevalent which basically all of Texas is about to be that way,” said David Shoop, Owner of Shoop’s Pest Control.

Although the West Nile Virus is a problem we’ve seen before, Blair says protection against mosquitos is still key.

“You wanna make sure that you’re protecting yourself you wanna follow those four D’s make sure that you’re staying inside at dusk and dawn, make sure that you’re dressing appropriately and wearing Deet and your dumping and draining water around your yard,” said Blair.

If you want some professional help with your mosquito protection Shoop says they have just what you’re looking for.

“We designed a program called West Nile prevention program also our mosquito prevention program and it’s working wonders it’s basically birth control for mosquitoes,” said Shoop.

Shoop says he’s sure the recent positive West Nile mosquito cases will have his mosquito protection products in high demand.

At the same time, the Environmental Health Team will continue to monitor the mosquitoes in our area closely.