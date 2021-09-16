Two preteens facing felony charges for vandalism at John Tower Elementary

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two preteens are facing felony charges in connection to the vandalism that occurred Sunday, September 12 at John Tower Elementary School.

According to Wichita Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, two 12-year-olds males were arrested Thursday morning, September 16, and are charged with burglary of a building and criminal mischief.

Authorities said the total estimate of the damage to John Tower Elementary is about $55,000.

Sgt. Eipper said both suspects were students at John Tower Elementary.

Authorities originally sought three suspects in the vandalism, but it was discovered the third alleged suspect was a witness and will not face charges.

On September 12, 2021, WFPD officers responded to John Tower Elementary School located at 5200 Hooper at 9:50 a.m. to investigate a possible burglary of the building.

According to Burkburnett ISD Superintendent Dr. Brad Owen, the suspects smashed a window and entered the school. They vandalized multiple classrooms and technology devices throughout the school.