Two repeat offenders arrested for burglaries and porch thefts

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man and woman are jailed as police investigate numerous reports of burglaries and thefts off of porches. Both suspects have lengthy records.

Joellen Wolfe is charged with two counts of burglary and three counts of theft. Elis Ramos is charged with burglary and drug possession.

The most recent charge is for an alleged burglary on November 26, on Martin.

A woman told officers she and her mother had left the house for a short time and had left her wallet and a bag of shoes on the kitchen counter and the back door had been left unlocked.

When they returned the items were missing, and just 30 minutes later she received notifications her credit card had been used at Dillard’s and then at Walmart.

Police said they went to Walmart and Dillard’s and recognized Wolfe and Ramos using the card in surveillance video.

Officers then went to Sun Valley Apartments with arrest warrants for Wolfe and Ramos, and said after taking them to jail, they found a bag of meth in the car Ramos had been in, and charged him with possession.

Police also suspect Wolfe in thefts from porches and other burglaries, and of trying to get refunds for stolen items.

Wolfe’s arrests include three for burglary, six thefts and one robbery.

Ramos arrests date to 1984 and include attempted murder and four for burglary