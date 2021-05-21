Two Rider students take top two spots in 2021 Congressional Art Competition

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFDX/KJTL) — Two Rider High School students claimed the top two spots in the 2021 Congressional Art Competition.

“For the Ones We Love”, by Devotion Rodriguez

Friday, May 21, Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) announced the winners of the contest held among high school students in Texas’ 13th Congressional District.

Devotion Rodriguez, a senior at Rider High School, won first place with a piece titled For the Ones We Love, pictured to the left.

Rodriguez’ art will hang in the United States Capitol alongside other districts’ winning pieces for one year.

“Restless”, by Hayden Nguyen

Hayden Nguyen won second place with his piece titled Restless, pictured to the right.

Nguyen’s artwork will hang in Rep. Jackson’s Wichita Falls office for one year.

Rep. Jackson congratulated the two Rider students for their hard work.

“Every piece of artwork submitted showcased just how gifted and bright the students of our district are,” Rep. Jackson said. “I thank all who participated, including the teachers who helped facilitate the contest, and I look forward to seeing Devotion’s work hang in our Nation’s Capitol later this year.”

The Congressional Art Competition has recognized the artistic talents of young students nationwide since 1982.

Over 30 students from 11 different high schools participated in our local competition this year. Submissions consisted of photographs, drawings, and paintings.