WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Following the warm temperatures on Monday, we are tracking a sharp return of winter-like temperatures that may be accompanied by wintry precipitation.

Sleet and freezing rain will be the main precipitation type throughout Texoma. The initial concern will be around Wednesday morning’s “burst” of precipitation. Many models bring it right into Wichita County, and includes a good portion Texoma.

The morning burst will occur anywhere from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and travel South West to North East. This burst could quickly cause travel impacts, especially on bridges and overpasses.

After that burst, expect off and on sleet and/or freezing rain/drizzle during the day, but most of it will be during Wednesday night, night into Thursday morning.

Road conditions have been forecasted to be difficult, but not quite as bad as the winter storm at the beginning of February. This storm is not anticipated to last as long as the previous February winter storm.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Archer, Baylor, Clay, Commanche, Cotton, Haskell, Jack, Jackson, Jefferson, Kiowa, Montague, Stephens, Throckmorton, Tillman, Wichita, Wilbarger and Young counties Wednesday and Thursday, where more widespread roadway impacts are possible.

Uncertainty is still high

In some potential winter storm setups, models agree well on how cold we will get and the type of precipitation that may fall. That is not the case this week.

Stay tuned for frequent updates as the system approaches.