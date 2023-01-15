WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating two Sunday morning shootings.

According to WFPD public information officer Charlie Eipper, at 12:50 a.m., officers responded to 2400 Terrace to investigate gunshots on January 15, 2023.

The officers discovered multiple gunshots were fired. A 16-year-old male was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Eipper said the shooting occurred at a house party in the residence. A suspect was listed in the shooting, but no arrest has been made. Eipper said the victim is in stable condition.

Shortly after 6 a.m., police went to the hospital to investigate a gunshot victim. The victim was reportedly shot in the 3600 block of Enterprise and was brought in a private vehicle.

The 28-year-old male victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and is listed in critical condition. He was taken to surgery.

Police discovered the victim assaulted his girlfriend after he forced his way into her apartment. He was chased out of the apartment by another male. The two men argued in the street before the suspect fired multiple shots, striking the victim.

Eipper said the suspect, a 24-year-old male, ran from the scene. However, the officers were able to identify the suspect, who is still at large.

Police are asking anyone with information about these incidents to call the WFPD Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at 940-720-5000.