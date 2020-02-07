Two sexual assault charges dismissed for Airman of the Year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two counts of sexual assault of a child that were filed against the 2018 United States Air Force Airman of the Year have been dismissed according to Wichita County Court and Jail records.

Dylan Andrew Jack, 24, was charged with assaulting a 14-year-old girl he met at the mall last year and was indicted in December in Wichita County.

He was arrested at the Missile Road gate of Sheppard Air Force Base in September.

In 2018 Jack was honored at Sheppard Air Force Base as Airman of the year for the 82nd Training Wing and later honored in Florida as Outstanding airman of the year for the air education and training command.

Jack is still listed on the Wichita County jail roster with a federal hold on another charge.

