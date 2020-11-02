Two southbound lanes of Kemp closed until further notice

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two southbound lanes of Kemp Boulevard are closed while the Water Distribution Division conducts a routine tap for a new restaurant.

The new Panera Bread restaurant, located at 3812 Kemp Boulevard (formerly Golden Corral) is currently under construction.

To facilitate a tap for the new restaurant, two southbound lanes of Kemp have been closed and will remain closed until the work has been completed.

The City of Wichita Falls advises drivers to plan for traffic delays and be careful when driving through the area as this is a highly congested traffic location.

Please find the full press release from the City of Wichita Falls below: