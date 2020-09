BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — Two students and two staff members from Bowie ISD have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Bowie News, a series of three emails were sent to the parents of Bowie ISD students from Sept. 16 – Sept. 18 alerting parents about the positive cases.

Super Intendent said, these are the first positive cases in Bowie ISD since the 2020 school year started.

The students and staff will be allowed to return Sept. 30.

Click here to read the full Bowie News article.