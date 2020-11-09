Two taken to hospital after semi and car collide on Hwy 287 near Bellevue

BELLEVUE (KFDX/KJTL)— A DPS trooper pulled a victim out of a burning vehicle after a semi-truck and car collided in Bellevue Monday morning, in an area known for dangerous truck traffic.

The incident happened around 10:45 a.m. where troopers said a northbound passenger car drove into southbound traffic and collided with the southbound semi rig causing the truck diesel tank to ignite.

Both vehicles caught fire and the driver of the car who was the only occupant was removed by the trooper and taken to a Fort Worth hospital.

A passenger in the semi was taken to United Regional. Both are expected to recover.

The driver of the semi was not injured.



The northbound lanes of 287 were closed until 4:40 p.m. as the wreckage was cleared and the southbound had one lane open for alternating traffic both ways.