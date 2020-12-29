Two taken to United Regional after wreck on Kell Blvd

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Two people were taken to the hospital, and one of those individuals is in serious condition after a car accident in Wichita Falls Monday night.

The incident happened around 6:25 p.m. where police said a white pickup truck and a dump truck were both east on Kell Blvd.

Eleven units from the Wichita Falls Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene.

According to an officer on scene, witnesses said the white pickup truck slammed into the back of the dump truck.

Both the driver and passenger of the white pickup were taken to United Regional, where police said one of those individuals is in serious condition.

The condition of the dump truck driver is unknown at this time.

Kell Blvd eastbound from Kemp to Brook Avenue is blocked off.

This incident is under investigation.

