Two teens in critical condition after collision in Comanche County

COMANCHE CO., Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Two teenagers were flown to OU Children’s Hospital in critical condition and three others were injured after a collision late Monday night, July 26.

The crash happened Monday, June 26 at around 10:04 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 62 and Northwest McIntosh Road, about 2 miles north of Medicine Park in Comanche County.

Four teenage males were in a Chevrolet Malibu were driving on NW McIntosh Road toward U.S. 62 when they failed to yield from a stop sign and struck a Ford F-150 headed north on U.S. 62.

According to the accident report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, none of the teens were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision.

The driver of the Malibu was transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital, then transferred to OU Children’s Hospital by air, where he was admitted in critical condition with head and trunk internal injuries.

One of the passengers was flown from the scene to OU Children’s Hospital and admitted in critical condition with head, trunk internal, trunk external and leg injuries.

The two other teen passengers were transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital with leg injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 51-year-old male, was treated at Comanche County Memorial Hospital and released with arm, trunk external and leg injuries.

U.S. 62 was closed for over an hour and a half while first responders and local authorities worked to administer aid and clear the scene of the crash.

The current condition of the two teens at OU Children’s Hospital is unknown at this time.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates on this story as they become available.