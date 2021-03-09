Two teens indicted for theft of ‘Forever’ horse statue in October 2020

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two teens have been indicted in Wichita County in connection to the theft of a memorial horse statue that was stolen from in front of McNiel Middle School in October 2020.

The statue, named “Forever”, honored slain McNiel student Lauren Landavazo and her friend Makayla Smith, who was wounded.

Tyler Darland and Zachary Kaiser were indicted for theft over $2,500. Two other suspects were also named in that theft.

Darland and Kaiser were arrested in November 2020 in Montague County.

The ‘Forever’ horse was cut from it’s place in front of McNiel Middle School in early October 2020.

It was dedicated in 2017 to honor the two girls who were shot while walking home from school.

Police said they received a Crime Stoppers tip in early November 2020 and that led them to find the horse in a barn on FM 2393 in Clay County.