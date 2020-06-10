Two Texoma police chiefs discuss unrest in country

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — With so much going on with police departments around the country, two local police chiefs hope to gain trust and have citizens feel like they are heard.

“Our fellow Americans have something to say and it is incumbent upon us to listen,” Burkburnett Police Chief F.C. Tillman said.

Calls to defund police ring out in parts of the country, but here in Texoma, local police chiefs are focusing on what they can do moving forward to make everyone feel protected.

“Whenever you get the middle, and you get those people willing to come to the table and willing to talk and look at the problem foundationally that’s whenever you start working through and finding solutions,” Tillman said.

WFPD chief Manuel Borrego said they had updates years ago to not allow questionable uses of force.



“Our training is updated and it’s more of a deescalation of events more so then being aggressive and trying to take charge,” Borrego said.

While others like Tillman take it day by day.

“We’re always looking outside of our organization so that we can take those lessons learned and apply them in a proactive manner to develop new training,” Tillman said.

At the end of the day, Borrego and Tillman know it’s about putting the community first in this line of work.

“We do this job because we want to get out there and do the right thing for our people and our citizens and make sure their safe and protected,” Borrego said.



“What was true yesterday isn’t going to be true today or tomorrow, so that’s part of the nature of policing, always being responsive to whatever the community needs from us at the time,” Tillman said.

As uncertainty with police relationships continue across America, these chiefs have hopes of working with locals, instead of against.