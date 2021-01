WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two-time World Champion Roper Clay Smith will be in attendance at the Wichita Falls Gun Show.

The Wichita Falls Gun Show is set for January 30 and January 31 and World Champion Roper Clay Smith will be in attendance to sign autographs for patrons.

The Gun Show will be open on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. General Admission for the Gun Show is $7.00 and children under 10 are admitted for free.