Two United Regional senior leaders in quarantine

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— According to officials from United Regional, Vice President of Physician Practice Services, Johnny Roberts and Chief Information Officer, Stephanie McDonell have been quarantined.

This comes after officials reported last Wednesday that President and CEO of United Regional, Phyllis Cowling tested positive for COVID-19 and their report on Roberts testing positive for COVID-19 last Friday.

Officials said McDonell has been quarantined due to a family member that tested positive.

To prevent further spread of the virus at United Regional and ensure continued leadership, officials said in association with the public health department, they will quarantine the rest of the senior leaders and administrative staff.

They said the senior team will operate with a skeleton crew in the office while the remaining team members work from home for the next two weeks.

“We believe this is the right thing to do,” Cowling said, “not only for the safety of everyone involved, but to mitigate any potential disruption in operations that could be caused by unexpected leadership absence due to illness.”

Officials added although the leadership team has followed all protocols regarding wearing masks, social distancing, and handwashing, they said none of the remaining leaders are experiencing symptoms at this time, and this decision was made out of an abundance of caution.