Two vehicle accident at Harrold Truck Stop in Vernon

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— One person was taken to a hospital in Vernon after an SUV struck another car at the Harrold Truck Stop.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing said an SUV was pulling out of the truck stop when the driver failed to yield to a northbound car.

The SUV struck the car and both vehicles spun into the center median.



The SUV had one occupant with no injuries, but the car had 5 occupants and one of those 5 was treated and released from the hospital in Vernon.