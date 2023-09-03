JACK COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An Azle, Texas, man was killed in a Saturday morning accident near Jacksboro.

According to a release sent from Texas Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer, Juan Gutierrez, at 9:38 a.m. Saturday, September 2. 2023, DPS troopers responded to a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of State Highway 199 and Farm to Market 2210, approximately 20 miles south of Jacksboro.

49-year-old Phillip Wade Carr, of Azle was pronounced dead from injuries received in the crash.

Preliminary investigation revealed Carr was driving north on SH 199 in a Ford F250 pickup when the driver of another F250 truck, driving east on FM 2210, pulling a trailer, disregarded a stop sign, failed to yield right of way, and struck Carr’s vehicle.

The 18-year-old Lexington, Texas woman driving the second pickup was wearing her seat belt. She was transported to Faith Community Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

Carr was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.