Two vehicle crash ends in front yard of house on McNiel and York

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two vehicles end up in someone’s front yard after a crash on McNiel and York Friday morning.

The Wichita Falls Police responded to the crash around 10 a.m.

The officers discovered that a gray GMC Sierra was at a stop sign at the York and McNiel intersection while a red Dodge Caliber was southbound on McNiel.

According to police, the Sierra pulled into traffic in front of the Caliber causing it to hit the truck. They said the man in the Sierra was the only person in the vehicle while the Caliber had two people.

AMR responded to the scene but no medical attention was needed.