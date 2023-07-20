WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma Gives is coming up on Thursday, September 7, and local nonprofits are on a deadline to sign up.

The one day 16-hour online giving event benefits local nonprofits in North Texas and Southern Oklahoma.

Registration opened June 8 and ends Monday, July 31. If you’d like to register your nonprofit organization, click here.

Carney Porter: Leslie Schaffner with the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation is here to talk with us. They’re getting ready for the big- the big event this year: Texoma gives. Thank you for joining us this morning.

Leslie Schaffner: Thank you for having us. You know, today we’re here to talk to all the procrastinators out there who are like me because Texoma gives is coming up on September the 7th. But there’s less than two weeks for nonprofit organizations to get signed up to participate this year.

So if you’re on a board or you’re a staff person or you’re the executive director of a nonprofit out there, check with your people to make sure that they’re signed up, because summer is an incredibly busy time for a lot of nonprofits in the community, and we want everyone to participate.

Carney Porter: Now, is there any kind of, you know, checklist they kind of have to go through saying, ‘Oh, we do this, you know, we do that’? Is there anything they kind of have to abide by in order to participate?

Leslie Schaffner: Well, the primary thing is you need to be a 501C3 nonprofit in the community. We also cover 24 counties. So if they’re in one of those 24 counties, that’s it.

Carney Porter: Perfect. And then if they’re wanting to do that, sign up, you said, where can they find that form or all of those handouts.

Leslie Schaffner: They need to go to TexomaGives.org, and all the information to sign up is there. And there are training materials. If you feel nervous about it, there are training materials and lots of other things that will help you get ready for Texoma Gives.

Carney Porter: You’re talking about some, you know, some of the webinars and training you were doing, so you said it can go a long way, too. And you can take some good stuff away from it.

Leslie Schaffner: It absolutely can. You can use it 365 days a year.

Carney Porter: See, not just for Texoma Gives. You can always do it. It definitely doesn’t hurt, though, to have that, she says.

Like like she said, you have two weeks to sign up if you’re a part of a nonprofit organization, and you would like to be a part of this to help out your organization, it would be a great cause. And I know they’d love to have you. If you can sign up, do it. Thank you so much for joining us. Don’t go anywhere. We’ll be right back.