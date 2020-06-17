Two WF businesses respond after employees test positive for COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two Wichita Falls business are taking precautions after each had an employee test positive for COVID-19.

Wednesday afternoon, the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District reported 17 new COVID-19 cases, making 38 new cases announced since Monday, June 15.

Spearmint Dental & Orthodontics and KPC Promise Hospital join a list of local businesses with employees that tested positive for coronavirus, joining Parkway Grill North, Backporch Drafthouse, and Children’s Dentistry.

Spearmint Dental & Orthodontics

According to a press release, Spearmint Dental & Orthodontics will be closed temporarily out of an abundance of caution to allow staff members time to be tested and receive results, to perform extra cleaning and sanitization of the office, and to contact anyone who may be affected.

The press release said all employees were wearing proper masks and protective gear during all interactions with our patients.

Please find the full press release from Spearmint Dental & Orthodontics below:

KPC Promise Hospital

According to their press release, the KPC Promise Hospital employee who tested positive for COVID-19 last worked at the hospital on June 11, when they were sent home following a mandatory temperature check.

The employee was tested June 15, and has been at home in isolation and has not displayed any symptoms since June 12.

According to their release, no other employee or patient at KPC Promise Hospital has shown symptoms of COVID-19; however, they will continue to monitor signs and symptoms and worth with the local health department if testing is warranted.

No plans to close were mentioned in the press release.

Please find the full press release from KPC Promise Hospital below: