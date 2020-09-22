Two WFISD staff members honored for saving students life

Two WFISD staff members are being recognized and honored by the WFISD Board of Trustees for their heroism and quick action that saved the life of a student-athlete.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Two WFISD staff members were recognized and honored Monday night by the WFISD Board of Trustees for their heroism and quick action that saved the life of a student-athlete.

The incident happened on the morning of September 7, during a workout at Wichita Falls High School, when WFHS Head Football Coach, Grant Freeman, and WFHS Athletic Trainer Josh Burris utilized their CPR skills to save the life of a student-athlete.

Burris performed CPR while Freeman set up the AED machine and administered the electric shock to start the young man’s heart.

Freeman and Burris were presented with plaques during the board meeting.