Two WFISD staff members test positive for COVID-19, total case number hits double digits

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two staff members at elementary schools in the Wichita Falls Independent School District have tested positive for COVID-19.

WFISD officials confirmed Thursday a staff member from Cunningham Elementary and a staff member from Scotland Park Elementary tested positive for COVID-19.

The two cases reported Thursday bring the total number of cases reported within WFISD schools to 10, with seven students and three staff members testing positive.

WFISD reported the first positive case on Tuesday, August 25, when a student at Crockett Elementary tested positive for COVID-19.

A second case was confirmed the following day after a Rider High School student tested positive.

Two more cases were reported on Friday, August 28 after two more Crockett Elementary students tested positive for COVID-19.

Wednesday, three new cases were reported in WFISD after one student at Hirschi High School and two students at Rider High School tested positive for COVID-19.

WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt instructed staff members to avoid eating together after an entire teacher team at Franklin Elementary were sent home after coming in contact with a teacher who tested positive for COVID-19.