WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Independent School District trustees met in a special session Monday to grant Superintendent Donny Lee authority to contract for emergency storm repairs to schools without restrictions of competitive bidding and purchasing.

After last week’s massive wind storm, the emergency declaration was designated for repairs to Hirschi High School and Denver Center on Seymour Highway. Both buildings sustained extensive roof damage, so much so Denver was described as in shambles and it’s unknown if it can be repaired, or declared a total loss. Hirschi sustained major damage to part of the roof also, but classrooms are not affected, and school is scheduled to begin on time Wednesday. A temporary tarp now covers the area over the library.

Denver students will be moved to the former Farris Early Childhood Center, which Lee said was just five days from being gutted after its closure this past year.

Adjusters are expected on site Tuesday to assess the damage. The district will pay its $1 million roof deductible out of more than $25 million in the fund balance since it was an unbudgeted expense and will pay the first $100,000 for any other damage.

Insurance adjusters and structural engineers will assess the damage, and trustees will then determine whether to repair or rebuild at Denver, which now is unsafe for staff to enter.