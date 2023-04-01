WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating the burglaries of two of their patrol cars.

According to WFPD spokesperson, Sgt. Charlie Eipper, two patrol cars were burglarized Friday night or Saturday morning. He said in order to preserve the case security and the ability to prosecute, they are not releasing the description of items that were stolen.

Police are asking you to contact Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at 940-720-5000 if you have information.