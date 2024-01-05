AUTHOR’S NOTE: This story contains graphic details of alleged crimes committed against children, including sexual abuse and torture, that some readers may find disturbing. Discretion is advised before reading.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two defendants accused of crimes against children will face a judge and jury in the Wichita County Courthouse starting January 8, 2024, where both are facing life behind bars if convicted.

A Burkburnett man stands accused of physically and psychologically torturing three children by duct taping and tying them up in a garage for hours at a time, physically assaulting them, humiliating them, and waterboarding them.

David Wayne Sims appears in court before his trial for sexual assault of a child. Photo Credit: KFDX

A 59-year-old man from Iowa Park is also set to stand trial after allegations surfaced that he sexually assaulted a mentally disabled person on multiple occasions when he was a teenager and then again when he was an adult.

Proceedings for both trials, the first of the year 2024 in Wichita County, are set to get underway with jury selection on Monday, January 8, 2024, at the Wichita County Courthouse.

Three children allegedly waterboarded, tortured by Daniel Ortiz

Daniel Angel Ortiz, 36, of Burkburnett, was charged with sixteen felony offenses, including:

Injury to a child with intent to cause serious bodily or mental injury (x6)

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury (x5)

Assault family violence by impeding breath

Continuous violence against the family

With Judge Meredith Kennedy presiding, Ortiz will be tried in the 78th District Court beginning on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Daniel Angel Ortiz appeared in court before his trial for alleged abuse against 3 children. Photo credit: KFDX

Ortiz is charged with engaging in a pattern of mental abuse, psychological humiliation, and child torture against three children, who were all under the age of 11 at the time of the alleged incidents.

According to the indictment, Ortiz would cut the female children’s hair very short to humiliate them, force them to get in dog kennels as punishment and throw away their Christmas presents.

The indictment alleged Ortiz would bind the children with either duct tape or a rope in the corner of a room or garage for hours at a time, forcing them to use the bathroom and sit in their bodily fluids.

The indictment also alleged that Ortiz would cut the children with a knife, kick them in their bodies, slap them in the face, punch them, choke them, or hit them with a belt to maintain dominance over the children and force his psychological torture of them.

Daniel Angel Ortiz appeared in court before his trial for alleged abuse against 3 children. Photo credit: KFDX

According to the indictment, Ortiz is also accused of waterboarding the children and forcing their heads underwater as punishment.

In a motion to introduce other offenses and bad acts into evidence, the prosecution alleged that Ortiz may have committed multiple other abusive acts against the children, including forcing them to wear long sleeves outside in the summer heat, often exceeding 100 degrees.

Ortiz has been charged with causing injury to a child on several other occasions, including an instance in which he’s accused of poking a child in the eye so hard they had to be hospitalized.

The prosecution filed a motion requesting that the children be allowed to testify via a closed-circuit television. The motion said all three kids had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and that requiring them to testify in the presence of Ortiz would be traumatizing.

Ortiz has elected to have the jury set his punishment. If they find him guilty of any of the six first-degree felony offenses he’s been indicted for, Ortiz faces up to life in prison.

David Sims accused of sexually assaulting disabled teen

David Wayne Sims, 59, of Iowa Park, was charged with fourteen felony offenses, including:

Aggravated sexual assault of a disabled person (x5)

Aggravated sexual assault of a child

Sexual assault of a child (x4)

Sexual assault

Indecency with a child by sexual contact (x5)

Sims is set to stand trial in the 89th District Court beginning Monday, January 8, 2024, with Judge Charles Barnard presiding. If convicted of any of the six first-degree felony offenses he’s been indicted for, Sims faces up to life in prison.

Sims was initially arrested in December 2018 after a mentally disabled man made an outcry to a cousin that he had been sexually assaulted on multiple occasions by Sims from the time he was 13 years old in 2005 until he moved to the Dallas area when he was 16 in 2008.

David Wayne Sims appears in court before his trial for sexual assault of a child. Photo Credit: KFDX

According to the affidavit, the alleged victim said when he moved back to the area when he was an adult, Sims again assaulted him.

A motion was filed by the prosecution to introduce additional unrelated offenses and bad acts during the testimony phase of the trial. Prosecutors said at least eight other alleged child victims reported that Sims had committed or attempted to commit various sex crimes against them.

According to the motion, the earliest reports of Sims committing sex crimes against children date back to the 1970s and continued well into the 1990s. This would mean Sims has been accused of committing sex crimes against at least nine victims over five decades.

Both trials begin on Monday, January 8, 2024

The charges against Sims and Ortiz mark the first criminal cases set for jury trials in Wichita County in the year 2024, with jury selection for both trials beginning on Monday, January 8.

Outside view of the Wichita County Courthouse. Photo Credit: KFDX.

Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie will serve as the lead prosecutor for the state in the trial of Ortiz in the 78th District Court. Marty Cannedy will represent the defendant.

In the 89th District Court, Sims will be represented by defense attorneys Mark Barber and Lauren Allen. Chelsea Carlton, Assistant District Attorney, is set to prosecute the case on behalf of the state.

Multiple law enforcement officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department, the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Burkburnett Police Department and the Iowa Park Police Department are expected to be called to take the stand.

Additionally, several individuals with Patsy’s House Child Advocacy Center and Child Protective Services are expected to testify in both trials.