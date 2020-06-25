Two Wichita County residents plead guilty to driving drunk with children

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two Wichita County residents have pleaded guilty to driving drunk with children in their cars.

Cassius Cummings, 26, received four days in jail.

Cummings was stopped by an officer in October 2019 after the officer said he saw a car westbound on Kell at Brook weaving in and out of traffic and lanes, almost sideswiping other vehicles.

An officer pulled him over and said a six-year-old boy was in the back seat and a 14- year-old boy in the front seat, and there was a strong odor of marijuana in the car.

He said Cummings had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and his speech was slurred and he was unsteady.

The officer said a breath analysis showed a 0.118 blood alcohol level.

In another case, Crystal Hubych, 27, is sentenced to five years probation for endangering a child by driving intoxicated. She was reported driving erratically and swerving in and out of traffic on Northwest Freeway before stopping at City View.

Witness said a girl got out and said she was scared.

Police said they could smell alcohol on her breath and she was swaying back and forth unable to stand without leaning on the car.

They said the nine-year-old girl told them her aunt was acting crazy and swerving in and out of traffic.

Officers said Hubych admitted beginning drinking at 8:30 a.m. and that she was on her way to pick up her two-year-old son.

The officer said field tests showed failure of 6 of 6 indicators.