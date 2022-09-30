WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are at the scene of two local convenience stores, serving search warrants for unspecified illegal activities in the store.

Crime scene tape at Tami’s

Crime scene tape at Lucky 7

Machines being taken at Tami’s

Machines being taken at Tami’s

Both Tami’s Sunoco and Lucky 7 at Rhea Road and Southwest Parkway have crime scene tape around the gas pumps and customers are being told they are closed.

Around 5:30 p.m. on September 30, 2022, police were seen taking out so-called eight-liner machines.

Lucky 7 has been temporarily closed before after police warrants were served in 2013 and 2016.

Those cases involved alleged money laundering and selling items such as alcohol and synthetic marijuana to customers using lone star benefit cards.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as this story develops.