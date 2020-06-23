Two Wichita Falls health care facilities confirm multiple COVID-19 cases

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texhoma Christian Care Center and Red River Hospital both confirmed Tuesday positive COVID-19 tests at their facilities.

The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District announced Tuesday 29 new cases of COVID 19, bringing the total case number in the county to 230, with 131 being reported since June 15.

Texhoma Christian Care Center

According to Marketing and Communications Director for the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District Lindsay Barker, one resident and one employee or Texoma Christian Care Center tested positive for COVID-19.

According to their press release, the employee is a member of the housekeeping department, who was last in the facility on Thursday, June 17, showing no symptoms.

Symptoms began Friday, June 18, at which time the employee followed facility procedures and notified the department supervisor, did not report to work and sought medical attention.

The patient had an already pending COVID-19 test when they were admitted to the Windmill on Monday, June 22. The patient was assigned to a private room and put on a 14-day quarantine.

On Tuesday, June 23, a review of hospital records showed the test results were positive.

All staff providing care or services to this resident since admission were dismissed home and instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days. The patient had no interaction with any other patient while in the facility.

Please see the press release from Texhoma Christian Care Center below:

Red River Hospital

Barker also said three employees of Red River Hospital tested positive for COVID-19.

According to their press release, several other employees have been sent for testing and we are waiting to receive test results.

These employees are self-isolating and doing well.

Currently no patients are showing any signs of symptoms.

Please see the press release from Red River Hospital below: