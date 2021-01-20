Two Wichita Falls men charged after shootout

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —A shootout at Lee and 2nd Street Tuesday afternoon puts both men in jail.

Cody Williams, 30, and Reginald Austin, 37, are each charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Just after 3:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon police responded to gunshots at 2nd and Lee Street and learned that a person working security at the medical clinic there was chasing a man who had a gun.

Police located the security officer and the man being chased on Patterson. That suspect, Reginald Austin said he had been walking on the grass of the property on Lee Street when a man, identified later as Williams, came out of a house and yelled at him for walking on the grass of the property across the street.

Austin said Williams pulled a gun and fired 4 or 5 shots at him. Police said Austin first said he did not have a gun, but after they found a backpack with a gun in it, he said he pulled his gun out of the backpack and fired two shots back, and ran away.

He said he thought the security officer who started chasing him was associated with Williams so he kept running.

Williams’ version is that he did confront Austin about walking on the grass across the street. He said Austin pulled a gun, so he retreated and that he fired first because he has a vision problem and could not tell if Austin was pointing the gun at him.