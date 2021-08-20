Two Wichita Falls residents indicted in child sex trafficking case

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two Wichita Falls residents are indicted on multiple counts in a child sex trafficking and pornography investigation and one of the suspect’s sex trafficking charges has been dropped.

Elijah Grant and Yannah O’Brien were arrested after a year long DPS investigation that started July 2020.

Wichita County Jail booking

Grant has a 16 count indictment alleging sex trafficking, possession of child pornography and promotion of lewd images of a child.

O’Brien has 8 counts of possession of child pornography and promotion of child pornography and lewd images. Her charge of sex trafficking was dismissed at the district attorney’s request.

According to their arrest affidavit, it began when DPS agents in the Houston area were trying to recover a child, who was later found with Grant.

As part of the investigation, DPS officials recovered Grant’s cell phone and later found naked photos and videos of the child performing sexual acts. The phone also reportedly had online escort ads of O’Brien.

Wichita County Jail booking

When Grant was interviewed by a DPS special agent he said he picked up the child from Burk and took the child to Houston to stay with family.

Officers say he admitted to obtaining money previously from the prostitution of O’Brien in Wichita Falls.

Investigators believe Grant was going to post sex escort ads of the child and that he and O’Brien were going to make money off of the victim on these online sex escort websites.

Grant and O’Brien are jailed on $1.2 million and $1 million bonds respectively.