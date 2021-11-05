Two Wichita Falls women inducted into the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Six women were inducted into the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame Thursday night, two of which were well known in Texoma community.

Charlye O. Farris

The first one to be inducted is the late Charlye O. Farris.

Farris was the first African-American woman to be admitted to the Texas State Bar, the first African-American judge in the south since Reconstruction and the very first woman to practice law in Wichita County.

Farris lost her battle to cancer on February 18, 2010.

Major General Dawn Ferrell was also inducted into the hall of fame.

The Wichita Falls native was the first Texas Air National Guard female two-star general.

Major General Dawn Ferrell

Ferrell has several awards and medals and retired from the Texas military department in 2021.

A permanent exhibit featuring the biographies and photographs of all recipients can be found at the Texas Women’s University in Denton.