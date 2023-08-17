The Hardin Administration Building bell tower on the campus of Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Midwestern State University has named five students, including two from Wichita Falls, as recipients of the Redwine Presidential Scholarships.

Each will receive $40,000 over four years of undergraduate study. The program recognizes the leadership abilities of superior incoming freshmen and encourages their participation as MSU Texas campus leaders.

The 2023 recipients are:

Madisyn Butler, Wylie High School, daughter of Deede, and Rob Butler of Wylie, Texas.

Andrea Granados, Wichita Falls High School, daughter of Maria and Javier Granados of Wichita Falls.

Jenna Redding, S.H. Rider High School, daughter of Tracy and Kyle Redding of Wichita Falls.

Alexis Scoggins, Azle High School, daughter of Amanda and Mark Kucker of Azle, Texas.

Jalecia Thompson, Fossil Ridge High School, daughter of Felicia and Dale Thompson of Fort Worth, Texas.

Jalecia Thompson Madisyn Butler Andrea Granados Alexis Scoggins Jenna Redding