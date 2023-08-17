WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Midwestern State University has named five students, including two from Wichita Falls, as recipients of the Redwine Presidential Scholarships.
Each will receive $40,000 over four years of undergraduate study. The program recognizes the leadership abilities of superior incoming freshmen and encourages their participation as MSU Texas campus leaders.
The 2023 recipients are:
- Madisyn Butler, Wylie High School, daughter of Deede, and Rob Butler of Wylie, Texas.
- Andrea Granados, Wichita Falls High School, daughter of Maria and Javier Granados of Wichita Falls.
- Jenna Redding, S.H. Rider High School, daughter of Tracy and Kyle Redding of Wichita Falls.
- Alexis Scoggins, Azle High School, daughter of Amanda and Mark Kucker of Azle, Texas.
- Jalecia Thompson, Fossil Ridge High School, daughter of Felicia and Dale Thompson of Fort Worth, Texas.