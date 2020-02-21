Two women arrested at massage business, charged with prostitution

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two women are jailed on charges of prostitution after police apparently continue to investigate massage businesses in Wichita Falls following the arrests of several women at several massage businesses in September of 2019.

The latest arrests came Thursday at a massage business in Century Plaza off Maplewood Avenue.

Huihua Cao and Caiyan Han are charged with prostitution. At last check, both are being held in the Wichita County Jail awaiting their bond hearing.

Cao also has a detainer from the U. S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The massage business in question has a posted opening time of 9:00 a.m., however it has remained closed as of about 11:15 a.m.

On Wednesday, an individual working at another business in that shopping center said she reported to authorities that possible sexual activity was occurring in this business.

By Thursday, undercover officers arrived at the business and made arrests.

However, a spokesperson with the Wichita Falls Police Department said Friday morning that they had no information or comment on these arrests.

In September of 2019, WFPD raided at least five massage businesses and made four arrests after a year-long investigation.

Undercover officers said the women offered sexual acts in exchange for money.

Following those arrests, Wichita Falls Police Chief Manuel Borrego said there could be more investigations and that other businesses engaging in the activity needed to leave town.