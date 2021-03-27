Two women rescued from house fire

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Wichita Falls Fire officials say they had to rescue two women from a two-alarm house fire late Friday night.

According to Assistant Fire Marshal Eddie Mawson, the fire was reported around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of Kessler Avenue. When units arrived, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the side of the residence.

Neighbors on scene told fire officials that there were still two women inside the burning building. Firefighters from Station 5 went into rescue mode, and Mawson says they were able to get the women out and send them to the hospital.

Damage to the home is estimated at $20,000, with an additional $3,000 in damage to the contents.

No word on the conditions or identities of the victims has been released.