WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is arrested almost two years after his warrant was issued accusing him of stealing water at a house in Iowa Park.

Ronnie Bolf Jr. is charged with criminal mischief by impairing a public service, according to records.

Wichita County Jail booking

Iowa Park police were notified by a city official in June 2020 that water had been shut off to a house on South Wall for nonpayment and someone was tampering with the meter to get free water.

A resident at that house told officers her stepfather had done something so they would have water.

The city provided records indicating that in May 2020 the inactive meter showed water being used. The city then locked the meter.

In June, the city said the lock was cut and the water was again in use, so the city pulled the meter out.

About five days later, the city said water was again flowing and they found a rubber hose was connected to the pipe to get water to the house.

Officers spoke to Bolf and say he told them that someone kept turning the water off to the house so he kept turning it back on.

They say he admitted connecting the rubber hose to the line so he could get water and that he only wanted it a short time, and forgot to take the hose off.

At the time the arrest warrant was issued on June 17, 2020, it listed Bolf as at-large. Bolf has 14 prior arrests.