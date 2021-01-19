TX-13 Rep. Ronny Jackson to be at Inauguration after attending President Trump’s WH departure

The congressman believes it’s important for him to be there in front of the Capitol on Jan. 20, 2021.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Congressional District 13 Rep. Ronny Jackson will be in the audience for Inauguration Day, but not before wishing President Donald Trump farewell.

He said that was not an easy decision to make at first after making a trip back to Texas’ 13th District this week.

Jackson said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi requires members of the House to get a COVID-19 test beforehand, but only at the U.S. Capitol.

He got back early enough to get a test on Tuesday morning and will attend pending a negative test.

The congressman believes it’s important for him to be there in front of the Capitol on Wednesday.

“It’s important to respect the office and that’s what I’m doing, I’m going there, I also hope that we find ways in the next few years to come together and to do things in a bi-partisan fashion to the extent that we can,” Jackson said. “I don’t want to be the problem in that not happening.”

Jackson said he wants to be there when President Trump leaves for Florida because of his history as the former White House physician and also as a friend to the president.

Many things stick out to Jackson about the president’s term as he reflected on the past four years. He believes the biggest accomplishments are the Supreme Court Justices President Trump appointed and his handprint on the economy.

“The economy was booming for 3.5 years before the coronavirus hit like we’ve never seen before,” Jackson said.

When it comes to screening the National Guard, Jackson calls that act “disgraceful,” commenting on their service to the country.

“These are people that put the uniform on to defend our country, these are National Guard Troops, these are not active duty, these are people that are school teachers and small business owners,” Jackson said. “They volunteer their time to keep us safe and to make them suspect and to approach them as if some of them might be a criminal I just think is disgraceful.”

Jackson was sworn-in Jan. 3, 2021 after securing a runoff win on Nov. 3, 2020 against Democratic competitor Gus Trujillo.