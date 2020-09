WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—If you’re going to Walmart off I-44 or any business in that area, you might notice something different.

Tx-DOT has installed new traffic lights at the overpass above I-44 after construction and upgrades were made on Airport Drive and Hwy 890 near the airport.

Public Information Officer Adele Lewis said the lights will remain blinking red for the time being to get motorists used to the new lights and said they will be fully operational on October 5.