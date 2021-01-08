TX-DOT preparing for possibility of weekend winter weather

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Department of Transportation maintenance crews are preparing for this weekend’s possibility for winter weather.

Crews spent Thursday, January 7 pre-treating bridges and overpasses with brine before the possible winter weather on Sunday, January 10.

Friday, January 8, they sprayed brine through all nine counties in the Wichita Falls district.

Officials said crews are on stand-by to report to work and their equipment and materials are fully stocked and ready for deployment.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage this weekend as we keep you up-to-date on road conditions and delays or closings as a result of winter weather.

Please see the map below for road closings and delays. Information provided by DriveTexas.org: